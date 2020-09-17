Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 3% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $61.35 million and $1.98 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00056321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, COSS and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00543923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00075354 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,961,262 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Graviex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

