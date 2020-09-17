Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.74. Horizon Global shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 14,464 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a net margin of 13.39%.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

