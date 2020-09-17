Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

