HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HSBC by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after buying an additional 356,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $14,812,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 168,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

