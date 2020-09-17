HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $313.20

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 313.20 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.14), with a volume of 24104296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.80 ($4.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 395.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.21.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

