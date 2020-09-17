HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Shares of HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 85474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

