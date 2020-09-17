HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Shares of HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 85474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.