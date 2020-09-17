Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) were up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 112,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 76,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HCFT)
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.