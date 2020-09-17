Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) were up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 112,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 76,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

