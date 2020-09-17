Huobi Token (HT) 1-Day Volume Tops $138.97 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $138.97 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox and Huobi. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

