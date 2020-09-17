Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,701,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 8,902,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.2 days.

Shares of HUSKF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 45,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Several research firms have commented on HUSKF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

