Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Trading Down 1.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.66. Approximately 1,936,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,667,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.