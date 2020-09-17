HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HUYA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in HUYA by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 1,407,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,595. HUYA has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.09.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

