Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.50). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 429.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. 890,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,377. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

