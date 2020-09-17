Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYHDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 21,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,618. Hydro66 has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

