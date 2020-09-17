Hyperion (HYN) Price Up 60.7% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00007637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $264.62 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

