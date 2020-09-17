Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor Co (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

