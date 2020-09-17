Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Icon alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 272,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,750. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.