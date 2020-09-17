Ignition Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ignition has a market cap of $94,292.64 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,347,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,424 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

