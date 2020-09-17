Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.