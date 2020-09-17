Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.