Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 5,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 127,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

