INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 114,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

