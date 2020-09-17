INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

IDEXY traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 114,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

