ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.23 ($9.68).

INGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

