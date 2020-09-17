ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ING traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 3,959,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 974,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ING Groep by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ING Groep by 164.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 25.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,629,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 737,699 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

