Ink Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $474,231.60 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $474,231.60 and $1,981.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

