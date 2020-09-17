Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Sells $107,699.90 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 374,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 364.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
