Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Sells $107,699.90 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 374,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 364.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $912,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 65.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 8.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 391.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

