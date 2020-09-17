Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.38. 20,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $115,050.00. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,776 shares of company stock worth $8,749,661. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Inphi by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Inphi by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inphi by 73.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its position in Inphi by 291.1% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

