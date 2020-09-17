Insider Buying: Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Director Purchases 15,355 Shares of Stock

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Director Dennison T. Veru bought 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,437.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 626,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,214. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.11. Brickell Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. Analysts predict that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

