Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases 127,700 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 127,700 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $97,052.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,847.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,245. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

