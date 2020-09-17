Insider Buying: ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($13,928.57).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Damian Banks purchased 1,609,923 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$57,957.23 ($41,398.02).

On Thursday, September 3rd, Damian Banks purchased 473,077 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,450.00 ($13,178.57).

On Monday, August 10th, Damian Banks purchased 1,706,921 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$51,207.63 ($36,576.88).

On Wednesday, July 1st, Damian Banks purchased 793,079 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,792.37 ($16,994.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.03.

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

