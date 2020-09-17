Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Sells 4,201 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. 532,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,730. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

