Insider Selling: Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Devashish Ohri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 6,667,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Avantor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,272,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,320,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

