Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Sells 457 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $31,601.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $174,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CTSH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. 3,158,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,741. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.