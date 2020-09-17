Insider Selling: Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) Insider Sells 185,000 Shares of Stock

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) insider Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.04 ($4.32), for a total value of A$1,117,955.00 ($798,539.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.61.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Evolution Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.27%.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.