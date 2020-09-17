Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 426 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,785.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.82. 31,260,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,918,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $725.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

