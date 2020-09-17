Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $722,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,937 shares in the company, valued at $32,607,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.94. The stock had a trading volume of 540,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 460,646 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,314 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.