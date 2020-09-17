Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE GPN traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in Global Payments by 60.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,441,000 after buying an additional 569,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

