Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE GPN traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in Global Payments by 60.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,441,000 after buying an additional 569,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
