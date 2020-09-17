Insider Selling: Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 18,276 Shares of Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Matt Carey sold 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $2,038,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matt Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, August 16th, Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,457. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.06 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. The company has a market cap of $303.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

