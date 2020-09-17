Insider Selling: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Sells 41,756 Shares of Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 41,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $49,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of IMH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,703. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.03.
IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.
About IMPAC Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
