Insider Selling: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Sells 41,756 Shares of Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 41,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $49,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IMH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,703. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

