Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells 18,833 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $101,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $100,281.30.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $154,372.53.

LLNW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 3,306,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,602. The company has a market cap of $714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 17.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 636,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

