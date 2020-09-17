Insider Selling: Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $290,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael F. Demane sold 3,400 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $493,850.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael F. Demane sold 18,900 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,665,089.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 223,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $148.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,980,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,060,000 after buying an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after buying an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

