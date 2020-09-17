Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $53,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $56,128.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $55,872.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $105,248.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $50,320.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $42,960.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $83,968.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 105,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $943.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

