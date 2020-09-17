Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $549,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

Shares of SPLK traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.68. 2,120,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.