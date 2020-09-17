Insider Selling: Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,145,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00.

VRSN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.49. The company had a trading volume of 892,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,873. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Verisign by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Verisign by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

