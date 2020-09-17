Insider Selling: Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,145,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00.
VRSN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.49. The company had a trading volume of 892,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,873. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Verisign by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Verisign by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.
About Verisign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.
