Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0437

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $9,743.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,288,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

