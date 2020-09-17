Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Update

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,507. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTEC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

