Integumen (LON:SKIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.00

Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 447460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $399.91 million and a P/E ratio of -122.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.83.

About Integumen (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc develops technologies for skin and health care, personal-hygiene, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers Labskin AI, a cloud-based eco-system, which validates skincare products and ingredients. It also provides a range of men's skincare products under the STOER brand.

