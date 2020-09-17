Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $19,192.09 and approximately $8,966.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.47 or 0.04402751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

