Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 789,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

