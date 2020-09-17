Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,117,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 26,068,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,318.5 days.

Shares of IITSF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 5,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,577. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

