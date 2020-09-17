Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,117,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 26,068,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,318.5 days.
Shares of IITSF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 5,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,577. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
