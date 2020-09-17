INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $287.16

Shares of INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.16 and traded as high as $300.00. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,165,070 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.24. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 million and a PE ratio of 176.47.

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

